Titans' DeMarco Murray: Increased role at practice
Murray worked extensively at Titans' practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of of TitansOnline reports.
It is considered his biggest step made in his return from a hamstring injury, so owners can begin to breathe easy. Hamstrings can be delicate and lead to lingering issues, so the Titans have been cautious with their starting running back during training camp. While Murray has returned to work with the first-team, it should be noted his backup Derrick Henry has been impressive during his time filling in. Thus, he makes for a good handcuff candidate given Murray's injury history.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...