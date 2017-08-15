Titans' DeMarco Murray: Increased role at practice

Murray worked extensively at Titans' practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of of TitansOnline reports.

It is considered his biggest step made in his return from a hamstring injury, so owners can begin to breathe easy. Hamstrings can be delicate and lead to lingering issues, so the Titans have been cautious with their starting running back during training camp. While Murray has returned to work with the first-team, it should be noted his backup Derrick Henry has been impressive during his time filling in. Thus, he makes for a good handcuff candidate given Murray's injury history.