Titans' DeMarco Murray: Likely to play Saturday

Titans coach Mike Mularkey expects Murray to play in Saturday's exhibition against Carolina, though a final decision hasn't been made, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Murray rejoined his teammates Monday after missing more than a week of practice and sitting out the preseason opener. While there probably wouldn't be any question if this were a regular-season game, the Titans might opt to take a cautious approach and hold their lead back out until the third week of the exhibition schedule. Murray doesn't have much of anything left to prove, but there's no denying that Derrick Henry is among the most talented backups in the league. Coming off a rookie season in which he averaged 4.4 yards per carry, the Heisman winner has utilized training camp to make a strong push for a larger share of the workload in his sophomore campaign.