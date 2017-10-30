Titans' DeMarco Murray: Limited at practice Monday

Murray (shoulder) was limited at Monday's practice, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Coming out of a bye week, Murray shouldn't have too much trouble with the shoulder bruise he suffered in a Week 7 win over the Browns. He's on track for Sunday's game against the Ravens, though it's quite possible the Titans limit his practice workload throughout the week to keep him fresh for the game. Murray seems to have moved past his nagging hamstring troubles from earlier in the season.