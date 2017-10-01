Titans' DeMarco Murray: Limited to 35 total yards

Murray rushed for 31 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for four yards in Sunday's 57-14 loss to Houston.

Murray finally got into a groove last week with 120 total yards and a score, but was unable to keep it going in Week 4. In fairness, it's hard for Tennessee to keep its smash-mouth style when trailing by multiple scores for most of the game. Look for Tennessee to lean especially heavy on Murray and Derrick Henry should Marcus Mariota miss next week's matchup against Miami after suffering a hamstring injury in the third quarter on Sunday.