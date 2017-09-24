Titans' DeMarco Murray: Listed as active Sunday
Murray (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Murray is out there if you need him Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he'll handle his usual workload, with Derrick Henry on hand, healthy and coming off a strong effort in Week 2. With that in mind, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com indicates that while Murray is expected to start at running back for the Titans on Sunday, there "should still be a lot of Henry" on tap in Week 3.
