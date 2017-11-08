Titans' DeMarco Murray: Logs full practice

Murray (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Murray received treatment on his knee during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens, and while he only had 41 yards on 11 touches, he managed to log 71 percent of the offensive snaps. The injury doesn't seem like a threat to his availability for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, but it does add to the list of nagging issues that have limited Murray's effectiveness this season. He'll continue to share work with Derrick Henry, who received double-digit touches in each of Tennessee's last three games.