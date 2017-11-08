Titans' DeMarco Murray: Logs full practice
Murray (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Murray received treatment on his knee during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens, and while he only had 41 yards on 11 touches, he managed to log 71 percent of the offensive snaps. The injury doesn't seem like a threat to his availability for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, but it does add to the list of nagging issues that have limited Murray's effectiveness this season. He'll continue to share work with Derrick Henry, who received double-digit touches in each of Tennessee's last three games.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...