Titans' DeMarco Murray: Manages only 44 rushing yards in opener
Murray rushed 12 times for 44 yards and caught both of his targets for 16 more in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Raiders.
Murray didn't see much action in a 26-16 defeat during which his team never led. Second-year backup Derrick Henry was also involved, gaining 25 yards on six carries. Owners of the 29-year-old Murray should start to be at least somewhat concerned if he doesn't pick things up next week in Jacksonville, as he was held below 50 rushing yards only four times last season.
