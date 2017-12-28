Titans' DeMarco Murray: Misses another practice Thursday

Murray (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

With regard to the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars as it relates the the Titans' Week 17 backfield, Wolfe added "expect the Derrick Henry show this week." For his part, coach Mike Mularkey called Murray "day to day" earlier this week, while suggesting that the running back was trending toward being a game-time decision this weekend. If Murray is able to tough things out Sunday, he could be used in a limited role, but if he ends up inactive, David Fluellen would be in line for added work behind Henry in Week 17.