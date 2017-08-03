Titans' DeMarco Murray: Misses practice Thursday
Murray (undisclosed) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, the Tennessean reports.
The Titans were off Wednesday, but per the report, a trainer worked on Murray's legs during Monday's practice and then the veteran ball-carrier was limited Tuesday. At this stage, Murray's issue isn't especially alarming, but any time he's away from the field results in added opportunities for second-year back, Derrick Henry.
