Titans' DeMarco Murray: Misses practice Thursday

Murray (undisclosed) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, the Tennessean reports.

The Titans were off Wednesday, but per the report, a trainer worked on Murray's legs during Monday's practice and then the veteran ball-carrier was limited Tuesday. At this stage, Murray's issue isn't especially alarming, but any time he's away from the field results in added opportunities for second-year back, Derrick Henry.

