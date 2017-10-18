Titans' DeMarco Murray: Misses practice Wednesday

Murray (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Per coach Mike Mularkey, Murray is day-to-day, though on Tuesday there was no mention of an injury to the veteran back when Mularkey suggested that he was inclined to continue to rotate Murray and Derrick Henry in the Titans' backfield going forward. In Week 6's 36-22 win over the Colts, Murray logged 38 out of a possible 70 snaps on offense, while rushing 12 times for 40 yards and a TD and catching four passes for 47 yards. Meanwhile, Henry was on the field for 40 snaps, carrying 19 times for 131 yards, including a 72-yard TD late in the game.