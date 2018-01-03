Titans' DeMarco Murray: Misses second consecutive practice
Murray (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Murray was held out of practice for a second consecutive day as he continues to recover from the third-degree tear of his MCL, which he suffered in Week 16 against the Rams. Murray's status for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Chiefs remains up in the air as his absence from practice continues, while Derrick Henry would be in line to serve as the primary option out of the Titans' backfield if Murray is ultimately held out.
