Titans' DeMarco Murray: MRI on tap for knee injury

Murray, who logged 15 carries for 48 yards and a TD and caught three passes for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams, has an MRI scheduled after suffering a knee injury in the contest, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Coach Mike Mularkey indicated after the game that "it didn't look good" with regard to Murray's injury, so it looks like Derrick Henry could head the team's backfield in next weekend's regular-season finale against the Jaguars.