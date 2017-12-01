Titans' DeMarco Murray: No designation for Week 13

Murray was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.

The illness limited Murray's participation in Thursday's session, but the running back assuaged any concerns about his health by logging every rep Friday. More worrisome than Murray's health has been his diminished effectiveness as a runner since the Titans' Week 8 bye, with the veteran managing just 80 yards on 43 carries (1.8 average) over the last four games. Despite Murray's poor efficiency, head coach Mike Mularkey indicated that the Titans will continue to lean on their "two starters" approach to the backfield like they have throughout the season, with Derrick Henry not expected to eat further into Murray's role just yet, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. Murray's aptitude as a receiver and pass blocker should be enough to keep him on the field fairly regularly even if his carries should fall over the final quarter of the season.