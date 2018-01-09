Titans' DeMarco Murray: No go again Tuesday
Murray (knee) was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Murray emerged from the Titans' Week 16 loss on Dec. 24 with a knee injury that has since been clarified as a third-degree MCL tear. On Monday, head coach Mike Mularkey termed Murray "day-to-day," according to Wolfe, seemingly due to the running back's ability to tough out injuries, no matter the severity. In this case, though, Murray has been unable to practice in any capacity, leaving his status in limbo as the team prepares for a divisional-round contest at New England. In his stead, the backfield is in good hands with Derrick Henry, who has averaged 154 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown per outing during Murray's two-game absence.
