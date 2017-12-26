Titans' DeMarco Murray: Not ruled out for Week 17

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Tuesday that Murray (knee) is day-to-day and noted the tailback hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Murray suffered a sprained LCL in the Week 16 loss to the Rams, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting Monday that the running back appeared unlikely to play in the finale. That may still be the case, but the Titans will presumably see if Murray can practice in any capacity this week before rendering a decision on that front. If the veteran is held out Week 17, second-year back Derrick Henry would likely command a heavy workload in a critical matchup that will determine the Titans' playoff hopes.