Titans' DeMarco Murray: Nursing knee injury
Murray's practice reps will be impacted by a knee injury this week, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The knee concern is the latest in a battery of maladies to impact Murray this season. On Sunday against the Ravens, he actually required some treatment on his knee in the second quarter but still managed to pick up 71 percent of the offensive snaps (37 of 52) by the end of the game. Neither Murray nor backfield mate Derrick Henry accrued more than 41 yards from scrimmage, but the latter reached the end zone during the veteran's stretch on the sideline. Expect the upcoming maintenance to keep Murray is healthy as possible as the Titans enter the second half of the season.
