Titans' DeMarco Murray: Out for preseason opener
Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.
It would have been more surprising had Murray actually suited up for the contest, as he has been sidelined for almost a week while nursing a strained hamstring. The main concern for the Titans is ensuring their starting running back's health as training camp progresses. Backup Derrick Henry has been working with the first-team while Murray has been sidelined, and figures to get those reps in his place Saturday. The veteran back suited up for practice Monday, but only participated in stretches and half-speed reps. He should be considered day-to-day going forward.
