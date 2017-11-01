Titans' DeMarco Murray: Practices fully Wednesday

Murray (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Murray was afforded some added healing time during last week's bye and is good to go for Sunday's game against the Ravens. While Baltimore held the Dolphins run game in check in Week 8, overall, the Ravens have allowed an average of 132.8 rushing yards per game to date. Murray figures to continue to head the Titans' ground attack in Week 9, though Derrick Henry is also firmly in the mix and will look to bounce back from a sub-par effort (13 carries for 13 yards) in Week 7.