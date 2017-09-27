Titans' DeMarco Murray: Practices in full Wednesday

Murray (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Murray didn't practice last Wednesday or Thursday, but he looked healthy enough when he ran for a 75-yard touchdown in a 33-27 win over the Seahawks. He apparently came out of the game without any setbacks, so he should be fine to handle his usual leading role Sunday in Houston. Backfield mate Derrick Henry (thigh) was also a full practice participant Wednesday.