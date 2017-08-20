Titans' DeMarco Murray: Preseason debut imminent

Murray and the rest of the starting offense are expected to play at least the first half of Sunday's preseason contest against the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans haven't come close to trotting out their optimal offense this preseason due to an array of injuries, which includes a hamstring issue that has kept Murray on the pine for both exhibitions to date. With Murray back in the fold, his presence will likely reduce Derrick Henry's relevance within the first-team offense after racking up 24 carries and four receptions in the first two preseason games. When running on all cylinders, Murray is expected to handle the majority of the backfield reps yet again in 2017.