Titans' DeMarco Murray: Quiet in Week 5 loss

Murray rushed 14 times for 58 yards and added four catches on five targets for 11 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Murray struggled to get much going on the ground with Miami keying on him over the Matt Cassel-led passing game. Outside of a 75-yard touchdown run against Seattle in Week 3, Murray's rushed for just 198 yards on 55 other carries for an average of 3.6 yards per attempt. Despite his early struggles, the 29-year-old running back remains the clear starter over Derrick Henry, who got only four touches in this one.