Titans' DeMarco Murray: Quiet in Week 9 win

Murray (shoulder) rushed nine times for 19 yards while catching both his targets for 22 more in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens.

Murray exited briefly in the second quarter after hurting his knee, during which time Derrick Henry converted a one-yard touchdown. Henry rushed for seven more yards than Murray on his eight carries, as the pair appear to be trending toward more of an even timeshare. The 29-year-old veteran is the more explosive of the two backs, but it's tough to depend on Murray for a full starter's workload given his frailty.