Titans' DeMarco Murray: Ready to roll for camp
Murray (finger) is healthy and ready for the start of training camp, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.
Murray recently underwent a minor procedure on the ring finger of his right hand to address an issue that had bothered him since the start of the 2016 season. Although he missed a little practice time in June, the seventh-year back should be operating at full speed from the beginning of camp.
