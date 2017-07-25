Titans' DeMarco Murray: Ready to roll for camp

Murray (finger) is healthy and ready for the start of training camp, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

Murray recently underwent a minor procedure on the ring finger of his right hand to address an issue that had bothered him since the start of the 2016 season. Although he missed a little practice time in June, the seventh-year back should be operating at full speed from the beginning of camp.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories