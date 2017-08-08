Titans' DeMarco Murray: Remains day-to-day

Murray (hamstring) remains day-to-day, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.

Murray has been sidelined for five consecutive practices due to a hamstring injury. The veteran running back was in full uniform Monday, but only participated in stretches and half-speed reps. Hamstrings can be a delicate issue, so the team is presumably being cautious in order to avoid a lingering issue going forward. As expected, Derrick Henry has been working with the first-team in Murray's absence.