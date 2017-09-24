Play

Titans' DeMarco Murray: Reportedly likely to play

Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but is "more than likely" to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While this is a positive report, Murray's status may not be known until shortly before Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. If Murray can't play, Derrick Henry is likely to lead the Titans' rushing attack in Week 3

