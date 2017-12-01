Titans' DeMarco Murray: Returns to practice Friday
Murray (illness) was in attendance for the Titans' practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
It's not yet clear to what extent Murray was involved in Friday's practice, but his return to the field a day after sitting out with the illness suggests he'll be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Texans. While Murray remains the Titans' designated starting running back, head coach Mike Mularkey relayed that the team will continue to have a "two starters" mentality in the backfield, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, meaning that Derrick Henry's sizable role is unlikely to shrink anytime soon. In fact, given that Henry has been by far the team's most efficient runner over the last month, Murray would seem more susceptible of the two to losing carries, though the veteran's standing as the more productive receiver ensures his role on passing downs isn't in any jeopardy.
