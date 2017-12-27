Titans' DeMarco Murray: Revealed to have torn MCL
The Titans revealed that Murray (knee) has a third-degree MCL tear, though the running back is still optimistic he can play Sunday against the Jaguars, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
It isn't clear if this injury is in addition to Murray's LCL sprain that was first reported. Regardless, head coach Mike Mularkey stated Tuesday that Murray is considered day-to-day and the running back is still believed to have a chance at suiting up for Sunday's season finale.
