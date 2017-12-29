Titans' DeMarco Murray: Ruled out for Week 17
Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
With Murray out Sunday, Derrick Henry is slated to handle the heavy lifting in the Jaguars' Week 17 backfield, with David Fluellen in reserve. The Titans may also elect to add further running back depth by promoting Khalfani Muhammad from the team's practice squad.
More News
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Trending toward game-time decision•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Revealed to have torn MCL•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Not ruled out for Week 17•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Trending toward DNP in Week 17•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Suffers knee injury Sunday•
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.