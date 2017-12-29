Titans' DeMarco Murray: Ruled out for Week 17

Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Murray out Sunday, Derrick Henry is slated to handle the heavy lifting in the Jaguars' Week 17 backfield, with David Fluellen in reserve. The Titans may also elect to add further running back depth by promoting Khalfani Muhammad from the team's practice squad.

