Titans' DeMarco Murray: Ruled out this week

Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's playoff game against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With Murray still sidelined, Derrick Henry will continue to lead the Titans backfield this weekend. In the team's regular-season finale, Henry logged a season-high 28 carries for 51 yards and added a 66-yard TD catch. Looking ahead, back-to-back missed games suggest that Murray would be no lock to play in the divisional-round of the playoffs, should Tennessee triumph Saturday. The running back suffered an MCL injury during Week 16's loss to the Rams.