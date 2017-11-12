Titans' DeMarco Murray: Scores all three touchdowns in 24-20 win
Murray (knee) rushed 14 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns while catching all four of his targets for 30 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.
Murray punched the ball into the end zone from two yards out on his team's first drive and added a one-yard score in the second quarter. While he was mostly quiet in the second half, Murray came through when it mattered by putting his team ahead for good in the final minute with a seven-yard receiving score. Derrick Henry was actually more effective on the ground with 52 yards on 11 carries, but it's a positive development that coach Mike Mularkey opted to use Murray in close over his younger counterpart.
