Titans' DeMarco Murray: Sees increased role at practice

Murray worked extensively at Titans' practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans could still act cautiously with Murray's usage during the preseason, but his involvement in Monday's practice hints that he's taken another step forward in his recovery from the hamstring injury. Derrick Henry looms as a high-upside handcuff behind Murray on the depth chart, but assuming he incurs no setbacks with the hamstring as training camp unfolds, Murray will enter the upcoming campaign as the Titans' clear lead back.