Titans' DeMarco Murray: Shut down on ground in loss
Murray rushed eight times for 10 yards and brought in five of six targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 40-17 loss to the Steelers.
Murray was thoroughly stymied on the ground but provided some measure of redemption through the air. The former Pro Bowler's numbers are down across the board this season, and he now has two games with no better than 2.1 yards per carry over his last three contests. He's only been over 4.0 yards per carry on three occasions this season, which came in Weeks 3-5. While he's averaged nearly three catches per game, it hasn't been enough to make up for the shortfall from a yardage standpoint, while his five total touchdowns are a relatively modest figure as well. Factor in an increasingly larger timeshare with Derrick Henry in the backfield, and Murray's overall fantasy stock has taken a notable tumble in all formats. He'll look to bounce back versus a suspect Colts defense in Week 12.
