Titans' DeMarco Murray: Still leading the way

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said that Murray's performance in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals reinforced his status as the lead back ahead of Derrick Henry, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Murray was held to 34 yards on 11 caries and 13 yards on two receptions (three targets), but Mularkey believes the veteran ran well against a tough defense. Henry was even less efficient in taking eight carries for 20 yards without a reception, though he at least found the end zone for a second straight game. The shocking difference came in the snap department, where Murray held a 47-13 edge. That kind of wide gap has been commonplace when the Titans can't establish the run or are forced to abandon it, as Murray handles nearly all of the snaps in passing situations. It's increasingly clear that Henry's strong work on the ground (4.9 YPC) isn't going to force Murray out of the picture this season, regardless of the veteran's struggles (3.7 YPC). Both backs figure to be involved in a Week 15 road game against a suddenly feisty 49ers team.