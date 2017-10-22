Titans' DeMarco Murray: Stymied by Browns
Murray rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries and added three catches for 17 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over Cleveland.
Murray has now been held under 60 yards rushing in four consecutive games. Yes, he is part of a two-headed backfield with Derrick Henry, but Henry has rushed for over 15 yards just once in that span. Murray's numbers look solid thus far this season, but over 20 percent of his rushing production came on one 75-yard touchdown against Seattle in Week 3. That one carry aside, Murray has actually been pretty pedestrian this season, averaging just 3.49 yards per carry on 85 carries. He'll get a needed reprieve after next week's bye against a Ravens squad that is among the NFL's worst against the run.
