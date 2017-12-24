Titans' DeMarco Murray: Suffers knee injury Sunday
An initial exam on Murray's knee revealed an LCL sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Murray -- who suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Rams -- has an MRI on tap Monday to confirm the diagnosis, but at this stage it looks like he'll probably be out next weekend, which would set the stage for Derrick Henry to head the Titans' rushing attack in the team's regular-season finale against the Jaguars.
