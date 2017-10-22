Titans' DeMarco Murray: Suits up Sunday

Murray (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Murray, who returned to a limited practice Friday will give it a go Sunday, but it remains to be seen how heavily the Titans will utilize him, with Derrick Henry coming off a big game in Week 6. With the Titans on bye in Week 8, it's not hard to imagine the team using Murray judiciously this weekend against the 0-6 Browns, an approach made more plausible by the presence of the capable Henry.

