Titans' DeMarco Murray: Sunday status TBD
Coach Mike Mularkey has yet to commit to Murray playing in Sunday's preseason game against the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Murray's status for the contest is set to be discussed Saturday, but at this stage if the veteran back sits, it would presumably be a precautionary measure geared toward not putting Murray in a position to aggravate the hamstring issue that previously slowed him. Per Mularkey, via Jason Wolf of the Tennessean, bruising back Derrick Henry was "phenomenal" while working with the first team in Murray's absence, but Murray nonetheless remains slated to retain his role as the team's lead back.
