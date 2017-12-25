Titans' DeMarco Murray: Trending toward DNP in Week 17

Murray (knee) isn't expected to play Week 17 against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As the minutes wound down on Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams, Murray required assistance from the training staff to reach the sideline at the end of a two-yard run, his 15th and final one of the day. The initial examination revealed an apparent sprain of his LCL, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but an MRI on Monday will reveal the extent of the damage. Because the Titans' thought process has reached the point of holding Murray out of the regular-season finale, the ground game may be entirely reliant on second-year running back Derrick Henry on Sunday.