Titans' DeMarco Murray: Trending toward DNP in Week 17
Murray (knee) isn't expected to play Week 17 against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As the minutes wound down on Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams, Murray required assistance from the training staff to reach the sideline at the end of a two-yard run, his 15th and final one of the day. The initial examination revealed an apparent sprain of his LCL, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but an MRI on Monday will reveal the extent of the damage. Because the Titans' thought process has reached the point of holding Murray out of the regular-season finale, the ground game may be entirely reliant on second-year running back Derrick Henry on Sunday.
More News
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Suffers knee injury Sunday•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: MRI on tap for knee injury•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Bottled up by 49ers•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Still leading the way•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Bottled up by Cardinals•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Gets 79 yards from scrimmage Sunday•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...