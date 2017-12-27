Titans' DeMarco Murray: Trending toward game-time decision

Murray (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wyatt adds that coach Mike Mularkey noted Wednesday that Murray is likely to be a game-time decision for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff against the Jaguars. Meanwhile, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean relays that Mularkey won't confirm reports that Murray is dealing with a third-degree tear of his MCL. "That's not what I was told. I'll leave it at that," said Mularkey. In any case, Murray's Week 17 status is uncertain and if he is out Sunday, or limited at all, Derrick Henry would be in line for an expanded workload.