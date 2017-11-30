Titans' DeMarco Murray: Under the weather
Murray (illness) missed Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Murray should have enough time to recover from his illness in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans, though at this stage we suppose that he could end up listed as questionable for the contest. Murray could, however, be removed from the Titans' Week 13 injury report Friday, if he gets in a good practice session to close the team's week of preparation.
More News
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Finds paydirt in otherwise ugly performance•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Shut down on ground in loss•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Scores all three touchdowns in 24-20 win•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Logs full practice•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Nursing knee injury•
-
Titans' DeMarco Murray: Quiet in Week 9 win•
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...