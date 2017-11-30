Titans' DeMarco Murray: Under the weather

Murray (illness) missed Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Murray should have enough time to recover from his illness in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans, though at this stage we suppose that he could end up listed as questionable for the contest. Murray could, however, be removed from the Titans' Week 13 injury report Friday, if he gets in a good practice session to close the team's week of preparation.