Titans' DeMarco Murray: Will continue splitting reps with Henry

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Tuesday that he expects Murray and Derrick Henry to continue splitting reps out of the backfield, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

While Murray retains the starting designation and should be in line to handle the larger portion of touches among the two backs, Mularkey noted that Henry is beginning to establish himself as the Titans' closer in the backfield. Because Murray takes on a significant workload early in contests, Mularkey relayed that Henry is usually a "little fresher from not taking a lot of snaps" in the second half, making it ideal for Murray to rest more frequently in those scenarios. Due to Murray's superior pass-catching skills, he would likely see a steady diet of snaps in the second halves of games when the Titans are playing from behind, but Henry may continue pick up more carries of the two in the final two quarters when the team maintains a lead.