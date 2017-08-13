Titans' DeMarco Murray: Will practice this week

Head coach Mike Mularkey confirmed Sunday that Murray (hamstring) will practice this week and "do more than he did last week," Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.

Murray has missed over a week's worth of practice after being ruled day-to-day with a hamstring issue, but it looks like the time off has allowed the tailback to make a full recovery. Look for Murray to be back to work at practice on Monday, as he'll resume work as the Titan's top running back.