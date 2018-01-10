Titans' DeMarco Murray: Won't play Saturday

Murray (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's divisional-round game at New England, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Murray missed back-to-back practices to start the week. Shortly after the second absence, the Titans made a definitive ruling on the veteran running back, who racked up 184 carries for 659 yards and six touchdowns to go with 39 receptions (on 47 targets for 266 yards and another score in 15 games during the regular season. With Murray out of the picture this weekend, the Titans will roll with Derrick Henry as a three-down workhorse in the backfield.