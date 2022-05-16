Walker signed a contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Walker spent last season with the Texans, after four years in Denver, and appeared in 13 games, netting 31 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defensed. Walker should help provide depth on the Titans defensive line next season.
