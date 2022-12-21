Walker recorded five tackles (four solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers.

Walker played a season-high 59 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps with fellow edge defender Denico Autry (knee) sidelined Week 15. As a result, the sixth-year defensive end reached 6.5 tackles in the past eight weeks, setting a new career high in this category for Walker. The 28-year-old now ranks third on the team in sacks behind Jeffery Simmons (7.5) and Autry (seven), and he should continue serving a prominent role in this depleted corps of pass rushers Week 16 against Houston.