Titans' Demontre Hurst: Re-signs with Tennessee on Monday
Hurst re-signed with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Although Hurst's tenure with Tennessee has been mostly filled with promotions and demotions, there's something to be said about the Titans' affinity toward him given their reluctance to fully let go. It's unlikely he'll have any major impact next season, if he's on the roster at all, but he could challenge his peers for a spot as a reserve option in the secondary.
