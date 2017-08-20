Play

Hurst is nursing a groin injury and will be evaluated Monday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

Hurst's groin ailment will need medical attention but the severity is still unknown. The injury could spell bad news for Hurst who is fighting for a roster spot. If he can't make back for the team's remaining preseason games he could find himself on the outside looking in.

