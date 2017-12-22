Hurst signed with the Titans on Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

With cornerback LeShaun Sims (hamstring) being placed on injured reserve Friday, the Titans will bring back Hurst to add some depth to the secondary. Hurst spent the preseason with Tennessee before being released at the start of the regular season.

