Titans' Demontre Hurst: Waived by Tennessee
Hurst was waived by the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hurst, who was signed last week, was waived in order to make room for running back Khalfani Muhammad, who was promoted from the practice squad.
