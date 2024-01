Autry recorded 50 tackles (30 solo), 11.5 sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles across 17 games with the Titans in 2023.

Autry has been a key pass rusher for the Titans since joining the team in 2021. He reached new heights in 2023, however, logging career-high marks in tackles, sacks and snaps played. Autry is set to hit free agency and could be in for one final payday as he enters his age-34 season in 2024.